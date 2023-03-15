Blend Extra: Expert Guidance Through Medicare

Over 10,000 people turn 65 and become eligible for Medicare every single day in the US that’s more than 3.5million per year. It is more important than ever to understand your options, get educated and make sure you are establishing a relationship with a trusted Medicare agent.

Sovereign Select is an independent insurance agency with access to dozens of Medicare supplement, Medicare Advantage and Part D drug plans. Our agents work with people that are on Medicare to find a Medicare health and drug plan that works specific to their needs. What should people be aware of now to make sure they are shopping properly for their Medicare health and drug insurance?

The Road to Medicare: Educational Events are the last Friday of each month at 10am in our office. 1339 W Mequon Road, Mequon, WI 53092

Next Dates:

Friday 3/31 @ 10am

Friday 4/28 @ 10am

Friday 5/26 @ 10am Register at www.THEroadtomedicare.com or call 262-641-4111

