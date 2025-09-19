Blend Extra: Experience America’s Great Lakes with This Photobook

Photographer and Author David Zurick joins us on The Morning Blend to share his latest photobook, The Third Coast: America’s Great Lakes Shoreline.

Zurick’s photographs capture the Great Lakes, divided by lake and season, highlighting the dynamic and unique environments. Lifelong lovers of the Great Lakes will find the familiar shorelines of coastal hometowns, summer refuges, and secret fishing spots—as well as images that reawaken us to the majesty and mystery of North America’s “freshwater seas.”

Watch to hear more about David’s personal favorite spots, and his experiences capturing natural beauty set among cities and industrial sites that built the Midwest.