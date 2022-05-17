Blend Extra: Every Mother Counts

In a continued effort to support moms all year-round, Olay Body and Walmart have teamed up with Every Mother Counts in a new promotion to support maternal care. For every bottle of Olay Body Wash, Olay Body Lotion and Olay Hand Wash with Hyaluronic Acid purchased at Walmart from April 30 through May 27, Olay Body will donate $1 to Every Mother Counts - up to $100,000.

Beauty and Lifestyle Expert Carmen Ordonez will share details of the promotion and discuss Olay’s collection of body care products made with Hyaluronic Acid.