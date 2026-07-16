Blend Extra: Enjoy Fantastic Family Fun and More at the Waukesha County Fair

This year marks the 184th Waukesha County Fair! Waukesha State bank is a part of the Fun, supporting community events in Waukesha. We sent our own Stephanie Brown down to the fair to capture the fun for herself. Watch as she discusses the events and new additions with Chrissy! Watch to learn their mission, relationship with this fair and sets Waukesha County fair apart from other festivals.

Come down to the fair July 15-19 for a good time! Fair fun ensured with music, rides, animals, exhibits, and entertainment. Buy tickets online & check the schedule at Oldest County Fair in Wisconsin | Waukesha County Fair

