Blend Extra: Employer Of Choice for 2022

SYNERGY HomeCare provides a range of supportive services to individuals who choose to continue living in their own homes, wherever home may be. Those services include: personal care, housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation, grocery shopping, transportation to medical appointments, companionship, and, respite. Ruth Busalacchi is the President and Owner

HomeCare Pulse is an outside party that interviews and manages ratings. They recently awarded SYNERGY HomeCare of Greater Milwaukee and Elkhorn “Employer of Choice, 2022”

If you are interested in working for SYNERGY, Give Ruth a call at 414 763-8368. Right now they are offering hiring bonuses for Milwaukee and Elkhorn offices!

$250 Sign on and $200 referral bonus and paid to travel from one client to another.