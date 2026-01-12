Blend Extra: Donate Your Coats and More at This Local Closet!

Fr. Gene’s Help Center is a free clothing closet founded by Fr. Gene Jakubek in 1969. The organization accepts donations of new or clean, gently used clothing for men, women, and children and distributes the clothing to people in need. Our mission is to provide dignity through free clothing to people in need within the Milwaukee community. We envision a transformed community where all people have access to clean, dignified clothing in which they feel confident. Executive Director, Jason Wilson joins us to chat about who can use the closet and what they are looking for in terms of donations.

