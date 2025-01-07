Blend Extra: Doing Dry January Right!

What is Dry January? Should you consider it? What are the benefits of not drinking alcohol for an entire month? Today we are joined by Kelley Kitley. Kelley Kitley is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker with more than 20 years of experience. She’s a national mental health media expert and author who has appeared in hundreds of publications, podcasts, live news and radio. She also gave up alcohol 10 years ago. She talks about this sobriety challenge that many people do in January and some tools to be successful.