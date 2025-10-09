Blend Extra: Discover and Act on Changes During the Coming Medicare Annual Enrollment Period

Sovereign Select LLC is an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies. They offer health, life, long-term care, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans. They can custom-fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs. October 15th through December 7th of every year is Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period. During this time, people on Medicare can shop around for Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans.

Call 262-641-4111 or email tom@sovselect.com for more information, or visit Sovereign Select