Blend Extra: Discover Advantages for Entrepreneurs & Entertainment

Did you know the city of Aurora is the second largest city in Illinois? Kelly O'Brien is the President & CEO of Invest Aurora, and she joins us today to talk about how Aurora, Illinois is a great place to do business. Aurora has made major investments in its infrastructure, including the Midwest’s best broadband internet access and digital infrastructure. Their fiber optic network is among the largest in Illinois, including most of the Midwest. Aurora’s cutting-edge connectivity is critically vital to business, education and our community.

Whether commuting by car, rail or plane, Aurora is easily accessible. With four interstate interchanges, two of the most used Metra stops in Illinois and easy access to two international airports and one regional airport, visitors can get to Aurora from anywhere.

Kelly invites everyone to shop at the Aurora Premium Outlet Mall and visit Aurora's picturesque downtown located on the Fox River. If you are a business owner or operator, Kelly encourages you to expand or launch in Aurora. Visit OneAurora.org for more information.