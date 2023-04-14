Blend Extra: Did You Say Baby?

Author Kelly Melton joins us today to tell us about her new book Did You Say Baby? a book geared towards children who are expecting a new younger sibling. Kelly used her experience as a daycare owner and operator to write about eyewitness accounts of what a child goes through emotionally when expecting a new sibling in the family. This book encourages readers to have healthy conversations about growing families, supports emerging literacy, empowers readers to cope with change and supports language development among children. For more information, visit online at Author Kelly Melton.