Blend Extra: Decide Your Medicare Elections before December 7th 2025

Tom Qualley joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss what you need to know about Medicare Annual Enrollment.

October 15th through December 7th of every year is Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period. During this time, people on Medicare can shop around for Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans. These Part D plans are changing for 2026, and several plans will be discontinued for next year.

Tom shares that you should watch your mailboxes for a letter letting them know if you are impacted by what is called a “Service Area Reduction,” or more plainly, a termination of their plan for 2026. Sovereign Select automatically reviews each of its customers’ needs and coverage each year during AEP to ensure they are all in the best possible situation.

The "Road to Medicare" events allow you to meet with an agent and find the best plan. There are several dates and locations, you can register at Road to Medicare.

Sovereign Select offers no-cost consultations for anyone who calls their office: 262-641-4111

For more information, visit Sovereign Select

