Blend Extra: Dealing With Difficult Topics This Season

Family gatherings and the holidays are supposed to be joyful, but for many people, they can be overwhelming and bad for mental health. Have you been curious to know the common problems that tend to come up and ruin celebrations? Or are you already well-familiar? Learn the best tips and tricks for managing difficult family members and make sure that you have a plan to take care of yourself this holiday season. Dr. John Duffy | Psychologist, Author and Media Personality |Teen Parenting

