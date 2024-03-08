Blend Extra: Customizable And Easy Medicare Planning

Jim Rabeor is an Independent Agent who has been with Sovereign Select for 12 years. With access to dozens of insurance companies and their products, Sovereign Select custom fits your Medicare plans based on your needs!

Jim can meet with you in your home, in the community or over the phone. To contact Jim, call 414-529-1700, Google Sovereign Select or visit SovSelect.com

Sovereign Select LLC is an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies. With over 30 insurance companies’ products to choose from, they offer health, life, long term care, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans. Sovereign Select can custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs

