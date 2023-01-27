Blend Extra: Cultivating Joy At Work

Beth Ridley is a leadership expert and workplace culture consultant and is back to talk about The Joy At Work Challenge.

The challenge is about embracing easy ways to foster more positive and meaningful relationships at work. Positive psychology research proves that warm and meaningful relationships with others is the number one source of joy in life. Since we spend so much time at work, we should do all we can to foster more positive and meaningful relationships with co-workers. When we do that, we make the workplace more joyful and that joy spills over into every realm of your life.

Visit www.ridleyconsultants.com to purchase 52 Better Ways to Ask How Are You card deck.

