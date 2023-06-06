Blend Extra: Crimson Ridge Dairy

Welcome to Crimson Ridge Dairy. A 4th generation farm, Jim and Shelly Grosenick and their 3 kids are dairy farmers who take good care of their cows. Most of their milk goes into Kemp products as part of being Dairy Farmers of America. They have a free style barn for the cows and their kids help with chores and taking care of all the animals. The Grosenick family also launchedCrimson Kitchen and Gardens. They use milk from their cows to make soaps and lotions among other things. They see it as a way to not waste anything from their cows. They also make their own jams, jellies, salsas and pickles that are sold at local markets and festivals. They said the best way to support Wisconsin farmers is to buy dairy products. You can also find them on Facebook.