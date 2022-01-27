Blend Extra: Creating Heart-Healthy Habits

Heart month is coming up, bringing into focus the importance of creating heart-healthy habits. There’s good reason to prioritize taking care of your heart health this February; in the U.S., approximately 30 million people have been diagnosed with the most common type of heart disease – atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD).

There have been recent options available in treating the millions of patients with ASCVD who are not getting their cholesterol low enough and keeping it low. Seth J. Baum, MD, cardiologist and Chief Medical Officer of Excel Medical Clinical Trials, joins us to discuss ways to keep your heart healthy and a new available treatment option!

