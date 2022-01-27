Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Blend Extra: Creating Heart-Healthy Habits

February is Heart Month!
Posted at 12:55 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 13:55:42-05

Heart month is coming up, bringing into focus the importance of creating heart-healthy habits. There’s good reason to prioritize taking care of your heart health this February; in the U.S., approximately 30 million people have been diagnosed with the most common type of heart disease – atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD).

There have been recent options available in treating the millions of patients with ASCVD who are not getting their cholesterol low enough and keeping it low. Seth J. Baum, MD, cardiologist and Chief Medical Officer of Excel Medical Clinical Trials, joins us to discuss ways to keep your heart healthy and a new available treatment option!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019