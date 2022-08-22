Watch Now
Blend Extra: Consider A Digital Detox?

Here Are Some Suggestions To Start
Health reporter Anna Medaris joins us to talk a digital detox. We are fixated on devices and technology but our brains need a break. Anna says consider taking a one month retreat with no phone! Ok, maybe that's not realistic. For some of us a day without our phone could be glorious. If you are addicted maybe start with a device free meal! When we put down the devices, our brains get to experience new things and we make better connections! Give it a try. A digital detox can be whatever you want it to be!
The past couple years we’ve been tied to our devices more than ever, and while technology was a blessing to stay connected, many of us have taken it too far. Research shows our mental health and self-esteem has taken a hit.

A digital detox can help retrain your brain for deeper, focused work — a great skill to have as summer ends and we go into sort of “back to work and school” mode.
Health Correspondent, Anna Medaris walks us through what a digital detox could look like and how to complete it.
She suggests a retreat in the woods or limiting your phone hours. Family time that is device free is another option. Taking a break from social media is also good for your mental health!

