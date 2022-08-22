Blend Extra: Consider A Digital Detox?

The past couple years we’ve been tied to our devices more than ever, and while technology was a blessing to stay connected, many of us have taken it too far. Research shows our mental health and self-esteem has taken a hit.

A digital detox can help retrain your brain for deeper, focused work — a great skill to have as summer ends and we go into sort of “back to work and school” mode.

Health Correspondent, Anna Medaris walks us through what a digital detox could look like and how to complete it.

She suggests a retreat in the woods or limiting your phone hours. Family time that is device free is another option. Taking a break from social media is also good for your mental health!