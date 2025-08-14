Blend Extra: Clear The Shelters 2025, Tackling the Growing Animal Shelter Crisis

Clear The Shelters returns this August to address the growing animal shelter crisis. Teaming up with Hill’s Pet Nutrition, 'Kitten Lady' Hannah Shaw urges support for shelter pets. Last year, 5.8 million entered shelters; now, more than ever, they need loving homes. Hannah Shaw will share advice for adopters and offer tips on helping pets adjust. Join the effort through adoption, fostering, or donating to give these animals a second chance.