Blend Extra: Check Out A New, Milwaukee Based Novel

Local author, Kevin Kluesner joins us to talk about his third novel, based in Milwaukee. He uses real-life Milwaukee area places as settings in his novel, iconic places like the Calatrava, the Milwaukee Public Library, and Summerfest, but lesser known places, like La Finca and the Sherman Perk. Nicer restaurants like the Calderone Club and Merriment Social serve as settings, but so do more casual places like George Webb, Kopps, and Culver's.

His love for Milwaukee and Wisconsin show through in his works, with land marks being featured on the covers of his last two novels. A launch event will take place at Boswell Books on Downer in Milwaukee, on Thursday, November 14th, at 6:30 p.m.

