Blend Extra: Celebrating Dairy Month in Wisconsin

As we continue to celebrate Dairy Month in Wisconsin, we are visiting wonderful farms throughout our state. Today we stop in at McFarlandale Dairy LLC in Watertown. They like to say after six generations of farming, it is in their DNA. Christine Bender currently farms full-time with her parents and husband. Today they milk about 950 Holstein cows three times a day and run about 1200 acres. In addition to be mom to a toddler, Christine is proud of being part of a family that cares about the animals and the land.

Christine is currently the dairy manager responsible for overseeing the health and performance of all young stock and adult herd as well as their team of 15 employees.

Much of their milk is made into cream cheese.