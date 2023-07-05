Blend Extra: Celebrating 5 Years at Missionary Currie

Missionary Currie for Women and Children is a nonprofit organization that serves women and children and has a local food pantry and host events to assist families. Today, Jessica Currie and Zaliyah Johnson will be joining us to discuss their 5 year anniversary, 6th annual community baby shower, community give back event and their food pantry. They will be hosting their baby shower on July 15 from 2-4pm. For more information or to support, visit online at Missionary Currie.