Celebrate Melanoma Awareness Day !

Just in time for summer, test your skin smarts. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Nkem Ugonabo, M.D., M.P.H. is here with the details on separating fact from fiction when it comes to sun safety. From breaking down myths about SPF in makeup or using sunscreen when it’s cloudy or cold to building healthy sun habits to reduce your risk of skin cancer, we’ve got you “covered.”