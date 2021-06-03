Watch
Blend Extra: Building an Inclusive Culture at Work

With Leadership Expert Beth Ridley
Posted at 12:55 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 13:55:03-04

Want a more diverse and inclusive culture in your organization, but not sure where to start? Turns out, starting with yourself to develop a D&I mindset is the most important thing to do first. Beth Ridley is the Founder of the Brimful Life, a consulting firm that works with executives to strengthen their leadership skills and transform their leadership teams and organizational cultures to better support the organization’s vision and strategic goals. She joins us today to explain what a D&I mindset is and how to apply it to your organization.

For more information on Beth and to download her Diversity and Inclusion Kick-Start Kit for Leaders, visit TheBrimfulLife.com.

