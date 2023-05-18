Blend Extra: Brunch For The Bunch

Brunch can be a breeze with these mouthwatering crescent dough creations. Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm will demonstrate how to make these simple, savory crowd pleasers starring Jones Canadian Bacon. Chef Kate will provide two variations, the first incorporates Swiss cheese, asparagus, and a buttery mustard sauce for the grownups. She’ll also explain how to simplify the flavor profile for kids by using Cheddar cheese and honey mustard. Both versions are not only simple to make, but the kiddos can assist in the preparation too. These crescent roll ups are also great for snacks, appetizers and even dinner. Find the recipe here for the Canadian Bacon Crescent Roll Ups with Buttery Mustard Sauce.

Jones Dairy farm is a seventh-generation family-owned and operated business based in nearby Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. The farm has been making breakfast sausage based on an original family recipe for more than 130 years! For more information, visit online at Jones Dairy Farm.