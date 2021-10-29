Blend Extra: Bring the "Monkey Business" to your Breakfast!

Sometimes you just need to "monkey around" for breakfast with a deliciously cheesy start to your morning. Jones Dairy Farm will help you start your day with a smile with this cheesy sausage and green apple monkey bread recipe. Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm joins us today, and she will demo how to make these addictive treats.

You can find Jones products at major retailers throughout the Milwaukee area. Check the product locator to find the grocery stores near you! To find the recipe for cheesy sausage and green apple monkey bread, visit jonesdairyfarm.com.