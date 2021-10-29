Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Blend Extra: Bring the "Monkey Business" to your Breakfast!

Jones Dairy Farm adds some flavor to your sunrise!
Posted at 12:55 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 13:55:31-04

Sometimes you just need to "monkey around" for breakfast with a deliciously cheesy start to your morning. Jones Dairy Farm will help you start your day with a smile with this cheesy sausage and green apple monkey bread recipe. Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm joins us today, and she will demo how to make these addictive treats.

You can find Jones products at major retailers throughout the Milwaukee area. Check the product locator to find the grocery stores near you! To find the recipe for cheesy sausage and green apple monkey bread, visit jonesdairyfarm.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019