Blend Extra: Breakthrough Treatment Available For A Form Of Brain Cancer

The approval of VORANIGO® (vorasidenib) on August 6, 2024 marks a defining moment for people living with Grade 2 IDH-mutant glioma. This treatment, which is taken as a once daily pill, is the first breakthrough in this specific disease area in over 20 years. In this interview, you’ll meet Rachel, a patient living with IDH-mutant glioma and Dr. Katy Peters, Professor of neurology and neurosurgery at the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center (PRTBTC) at Duke University.

