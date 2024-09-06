Blend Extra: Boost Your Medicare Benefits with Comprehensive Support

October 15th through December 7th of every year is Medicare’s Annual Open Enrollment Period. During this time people on Medicare can shop around for Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans. What should people be aware of during this time and what should they be doing right now?

People that currently have a Medicare Advantage plan or Part D prescription drug plan have these 7 weeks each year to ensure that they are in the best possible plan for their needs. Brianna Thompson is here to explain why you can prep now for later. She is an independent agent at Sovereign Select.

