Blend Extra: Beyond Ethnic Loneliness

Milwaukee author Prasanta Verma joins us to talk about her new book. Beyond Ethnic Loneliness: The Pain of Marginalization and the Path to Belonging.

An Indian American immigrant who grew up in white Southern culture, Prasanta Verma names and sheds light on the realities of ethnic loneliness. She unpacks the exhausting effects of cultural isolation, the dynamics of marginalization, and the weight of being other. Knowing that the U.S. Surgeon General declared loneliness an epidemic a few years ago, she wanted to explore what this meant for minority and marginalized populations, and articulate some of the unique aspects of what that experience feels like.

Prasanta will be at Boswell Books on Friday, April 26th at 6:30 for an author conversation and book signing. Her book is available at Boswell and wherever books are sold.