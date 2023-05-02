Dr. Don Tavakoli, the National Medical Director for Behavioral Health at United Healthcare, joins us today to tell us about what college students think about behavioral/mental health. Dr. Tavakoli will discuss why students choose not to seek help, the kind of mental health benefits college students may have on campus and how families best support their students. For more information, visit online at UnitedHealthcare.
Blend Extra: Be There For Your College Student's Mental Health
UnitedHealthcare
Posted at 1:01 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 14:01:05-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.