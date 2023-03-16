Blend Extra: Be A Mentor, Make A Difference

Joining us today is Betty Hill, Director of Youth Development and Strategic Partnership, from Mentor Greater Milwaukee (MGM) to discuss how adults and companies within the community can build up the next generation through mentoring! She talks about the importance of adults participating in the mentorship program and how it benefits the youth who need these experiences. Betty also explains how having a mentor helped her on her journey!

MGM is prepared to recruit individuals interested in becoming a mentor or interested in placing their child in a mentor program, expand the capacity of agencies to provide high-quality mentoring programs, train volunteer mentors and groups that want to start mentoring and so much more! For more information on how you can support the youth, please visit Mentor Greater Milwaukee.