Blend Extra: Back To School Health Checklist

With back-to-school season in full swing and COVID-19 restrictions largely in the past, this academic year may feel relatively routine. A return to in-person activities includes the chance to schedule those health exams that may have been skipped during the peak of the pandemic.

Dr. Donna Laliberte O’Shea, chief medical officer of population health for UnitedHealthcare, will talk about a back-to-school health checklist to help give children a better chance to succeed inside and outside the classroom.

