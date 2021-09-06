Blend Extra: Back to School Brain Hacks!

Back-to-school season is upon us, and many of us are attempting to get back into our daily routines. After a long and lazy summer, our brains may need a little reboot. Dr. Patrick Porter is an award-winning scientist who has devoted his career to researching the brain, mental wellness, and cognitive functioning. He joins us today to share some back-to-school brain hacks for all ages, in addition to how you can get your sleep schedule back on track.
Posted at 12:55 PM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 13:55:19-04
