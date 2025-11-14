Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Blend Extra: Author Suggests that Midlife is the New Pumpkin Spice!

Wendy Valentine
Blend Extra: Wendy Suggests that Midlife is the New Pumpkin Spice!
Wendy Valentine, author of Women Waking Up, flips the script on midlife, showing how this season can be just as cozy, exciting, and full of flavor as your favorite fall treats. While many women focus on what they’re losing—kids leaving the nest, changing bodies, aging parents—Wendy highlights what they’re gaining: more freedom, clarity, and time to finally savor life. She encourages women to slow down, try new things, and embrace this chapter as a rich, soulful reinvention season.

Visit Wendy Valentine for more information.

