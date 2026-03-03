Blend Extra: An Unforgettable and Historic Stay in the Heart of Milwaukee

Visit the Brewhouse Inn & Suites, a historic Milwaukee gem blending modern comfort with classic brewery charm.

Located in the iconic former Pabst brewhouse, the hotel offers spacious suites, unique architecture, and warm hospitality—perfect for visitors seeking an unforgettable stay in the heart of the city. It's the perfect spot for travelers, sports fans, business groups, and weddings. There is so much for guests to enjoy, like dining at On Tap Bar & Restaurant, enjoying the Pabst Brewery Beer Garden, and so much more!

Perfect for Milwaukee getaways, Brewhouse Inn & Suites are offering midweek studio suite rates starting at $119!