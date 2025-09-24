Blend Extra: An Author's Road Trip That Led to Self-Fulfillment

Author Wendy Valentine joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss the launch of her book, Women Waking Up, and personal growth methods to design your life for your future self.

Wendy redefines midlife, not as a crisis but as an opportunity for growth. With methods such as the FREEDOM framework, the NEW YOU blueprint, ACE, and rebalancing your own life, find out how these connect with her own experiences through her book.

Women Waking Up is available on all platforms today. For more information or to listen to her podcast, visit WendyValentine.com

