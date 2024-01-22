Blend Extra: Add Braunschweiger To Your Healthy Eating List

Liver can be an acquired taste. However, if you’re one who doesn’t typically care for liver, Chef Kate Konen from Jones Dairy Farm is here to change your mind as she demonstrates two yummy yet easy-to-make appetizers that incorporate the smooth and creamy goodness of Jones Braunschweiger. One recipe is a savory take on a truffle and includes Jones Dry-Aged Bacon, the other is whipped with mascarpone and served with crisp veggies and crackers that you’ll be craving again and again.

What you might be surprised to learn are the nutritional benefits of Jones Braunschweiger. Made from fresh, never frozen ingredients, Jones Braunschweiger is an excellent source of protein, healthy fats, iron and vitamins including Vitamins A, C, B12, and selenium, just to name a few. It’s also gluten-free certified. Since it’s fully cooked, Jones Braunschweiger is a ready-to-use addition to your favorite sandwiches, spread on crackers or to use in delicious recipes like Chef Kate is showcasing today.

Here are the recipe links to Kate chef's demo today Braunschweiger Mousse and Bacon Braunschweiger Pistachio Truffles

Jones Dairy Farm, a seventh-generation family-owned and operated business based in nearby Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, has been making breakfast sausage based on an original family recipe for more than 130 years. Jones makes a host of breakfast meats with simple ingredients including all-natural sausage, naturally smoked ham and Canadian bacon, dry aged hickory and cherrywood smoked bacon and braunschweiger. Visit www.jonesdairyfarm.comfor more info.