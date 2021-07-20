Blend Extra: A Spotlight on The Peace Learning Center of Milwaukee

Bank Five Nine has a mission to make lives better, and they’re doing so by highlighting another local charity! This month, the spotlight is on The Peace Learning Center of Milwaukee. The PLC empowers youth and adults to manage conflict in their daily lives and help create more peaceful communities. Ron Kuramoto from the Peace Learning Center of Milwaukee and Becky Millwer from Bank Five Nine join us today to discuss PLC’s positive impact on classroom communities throughout Milwaukee and beyond.

You can help The Peace Learning Center of Milwaukee increase the peace throughout our communities! Log onto PLCMKE.org to volunteer or donate. If you’d like to nominate a charity for The Morning Blend Gives Back with Bank Five Nine, just go themorningblend.com/givesback.