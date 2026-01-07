Blend Extra: A Reset for Middle Schoolers and Parents

Teacher and author Erin Krase-Minchk joins us on The Morning Blend to share tips on how parents can navigate the social changes that occur during middle school.

The role of parents and guardians changes when it comes to their child’s friendships. The small friendship circles from elementary school grow, and so do the unwritten rules of friendship in the early teen years. From a new school environment to social media, parents can play a positive role in helping their children navigate these changes.

Erin will be on the Midwest Writers’ Room Podcast in January to discuss her writing process, thoughts on social thinking, and middle-grade learners.