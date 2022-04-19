Blend Extra: A Proactive Approach To Aging

Beloved former GMA host Joan Lunden and her daughter, Jamie Hess, are here to break down the taboos that come along with being a woman of a certain fabulous age and how to conquer them with ease.

In celebration of her new book, Why Did I Come Into This Room? Ms. Lunden is on a mission to get women to open up about aging and everything they go through during the perimenopausal and menopausal stage. She wrote the book as a guide for women of all ages, including younger women in their 40s – like her daughter – so they understand the effects of the aging process and can be proactive in determining their best forms of care.

