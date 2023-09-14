Blend Extra: A Polish Bakery Inspired By Grandma

Busias XOXO, is a labor of love ran by Amy Valukas.

Amy was inspired by rich memories of sitting in her Polish Grandma’s kitchen watching her bake, and decided to pass this experience and joy on to the community.

Just like Amy's Busia, everything is made was made with complete and utter love.

Busias XOXO Mercantile also offers handcrafted items from local artists, a cute seating area, and many Polish items alongside its unique boutique bakery.

Visit Busias XOXO Mercantile online and in person at their Muskego location!


