Blend Extra: A Page-Turning Thriller About Motherhood and Hidden Secrets

Bestselling author Christine Gunderson invites readers to look beyond the manicured lawns and friendly smiles of suburbia in her gripping new novel, Behind White Picket Fences.

The page-turning thriller follows three overwhelmed mothers who decide to step off the hamster wheel of modern parenting. They pull their kids out of everything, including school, sports, activities, and most screens, in search of a simpler, more connected life. But when they discover the hidden diaries of a 1965 newlywed trapped in a loveless marriage, long-buried neighborhood secrets begin to surface.

With a dual timeline and themes of motherhood, identity, friendship, and reinvention, Behind White Picket Fences blends the nostalgic appeal of a slower-paced summer with the suspense of a suburban mystery. The novel is perfect for readers who enjoy stories in the spirit of Lessons in Chemistry, The Book Club for Troublesome Women, and Big Little Lies.

A former television anchor, reporter, Capitol Hill aide, and mother of three, Christine brings a personal understanding of the many directions moms are pulled today. Her work explores what it means for women to hold onto their own dreams, creativity, and sense of self while navigating the pressures of family life.

Christine Gunderson’s Behind White Picket Fences is available now.

For more information, visit christinegunderson.com or follow Christine on Instagram at @gunderchristine.