Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Blend Extra: A Needle In The Friend Zone?

One authors dating journey after the pandemic
Posted at 12:55 PM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 13:55:08-04

Finding A Needle in a Haystack, pastor and best-selling author Jameliah Gooden provides salient advice for how to "dig through the rubble" of the dating world, avoid unhealthy relationships, and date from a place of self and mutual respect. She writes like a close and honest friend, offering no-nonsense tips to help you find your true love.

Jameliah divorced from her husband and didn’t give up on the search and discovered the needle in the haystack right under her nose. He was her sister’s best friend.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes