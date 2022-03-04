Blend Extra: A "Hug" In A Bowl

There is something wonderful about a hearty bowl of comforting chili that warms your core on a cold winter’s day. Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm shows us to share a paleo version that she best describes as a “hug in a bowl” featuring Jones Original All Natural Roll Sausage and No Sugar Bacon along with a host of special ingredients like sweet potatoes, pumpkin puree and fire roasted tomatoes. This smoky, savory chili is low carb, bean free, dairy free, gluten free and loaded with veggies and spices. It’s also an easy, filling meal that can be made all in one pot.

