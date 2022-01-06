Blend Extra: A Father's Revelation

Today we meet Cedarburg resident, Louise Endres Moore. She is the author of "Alfred: The Quiet History of a World War II Infantryman."

The story is about her father. She researched the book for 17 years and spoke with veterans to uncover her father's journey. She did not know that he had been a heavy weapons machine gunner until he was 84 years old! He had only spoken about being a barber, chauffeur and translator. Louise says her father was quirky, so there are some amusing stories in his history. Today Louise will share some of the book with viewers.