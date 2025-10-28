Blend Extra: 1-in-4 Gen X-ers Have Yet to Consider Health Care Needs in Retirement!

With annual enrollment season in full swing, many Americans are in the process of selecting workplace benefits for 2026. As health care costs continue to rise, however, the pressure to choose the ideal health plan feels increasingly stressful.



Benefits clarity is easier said than done, especially when it comes to health care, but many Americans all too often overlook a product that can help reduce their financial burden: a Health Savings Account.



An HSA is more than just a savings account for the here and now—it can also be used for retirement savings like a 401(k) or IRA. This is important as recent Fidelity research indicates a 65-year-old retiring in 2025 can expect to spend an average of $172,500 in health care and medical expenses throughout retirement3. And yet, one-in-four Gen X-ers, who are fast approaching the traditional retirement age of 65, say they’ve never considered health care needs during retirement.

