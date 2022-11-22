The Flannel Fox has weekend specials for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Owner Melyssa Bauer joins us to share the upcoming holiday specials and shares what the bonus promotion is for Black Friday. Follow them on social media to learn more about their weekend deals. Check them out on Facebook and Instagram or visit their website at www.flannelfoxtosa to learn more.
Black Friday Promotions & Small Business Saturday Specials
The Flannel Fox
Posted at 10:29 AM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 11:29:29-05
