Biscuits and Beer with some Adorable Dogs!

Alyssa Do, Event Coordinator, Megan Jordan, Board Director/Adoptions and Fostering Coordinator and Daisy the dog join us from Chained Dogs Milwaukee Inc! The goal is to help people find ways to continue to care for their pets instead of surrendering them by supplying food, shelter and medical needs to house dogs and other small animals throughout the Milwaukee community. Daisy had been abused and neglected in the past, but Chained Dogs Milwaukee was able to rescue her from this, and she has since been looking for her forever home.

Chained Dogs Milwaukee has an upcoming event! Biscuits & Beer! You don't want to miss the chance to hang out, have some fun with you and your dog! This is a family-friendly environment, and dogs are more than welcome!

November 4th 2pm-10pm

Kochanskis Beer Hall

1920 S 37th St Milwaukee 53215

Visit their Facebook page to get more information on how to adopt Daisy and learn details about our upcoming event Biscuits & Beer. You can also donate through their Amazon and Chewy Wishlist that is also on their Facebook page. They accept monetary donations as well as physical donations.

The Pet Project focuses on pets in need of adoption from local Southeastern Wisconsin shelters. Each week The Morning Blend showcases a pet in need of a home.

The Pet Project is proudly sponsored by Fleet Farm.

