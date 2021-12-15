Today we take you live to Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at The Wisconsin Center District. It features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh's artworks and takes the art lover into a three dimensional world that exhilarates the senses.

From a thoughtfully-curated music score to dancing lights and moving images, guests experience Van Gogh’s masterpieces like never before. Our Entertainment Critic, Ryan Jay will meet with Taylor Fisher who will show us what visitors can expect. This exhibit does not last forever so head over the the website for tickets. The exhibit will close on 1/7/2022.

