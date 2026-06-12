Beyond the Waterpark: A Resort Packed With Adventure

Yes, the Chula Vista has amazing waterparks but they also have plenty more outdoor activities to offer. The resort is the most complete family resort in Wisconsin Dells! Our own Tiffany Ogle went to Chula Vista herself to check out their facilities.

The best of both worlds is at Chula Vista: water parks for their wild side and relaxing river views for your mild side. With over 200,000 square feet of water parks, one of America’s top 10 chophouses, and 18-hole golf course, adventure zip lines and ropes courses and more, they offer a year-round destination at Chula Vista Resort. Chula Vista also just finished some renovations on property – including meetings and convention center spaces, refreshed designs in our villas and condos, along with a lobby coffee shop!

For a limited time, enjoy two epic waterpark experiences! Stay at Chula Vista and get complimentary access to Land of Natura Water and Adventure Park for up to four guests. Twice the thrills, twice the memories. All in one incredible stay.

Book your stay at Chula Vista Resort | Wisconsin Dells Waterpark Resorts or call 855- 388- 4782