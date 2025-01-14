Beyond the Sale: Organizing Your Closet for the New Year!

Missy Buttrum is the owner and real estate broker of HomeWire Reality! She is here today to talk with us about how she can assist you with all and any of your real estate needs. Missy has experience in buying, selling, building, investing, designing, etc. Anything you can throw at her, she can handle.

Contact Missy to get your real estate questions answered – your on demand broker. 262-227-7064 or missy@homewire.com.

